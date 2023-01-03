 Skip navigation
Hamlin Family: We are deeply moved by the support shown to Damar

  
Published January 3, 2023 07:03 AM
January 3, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Damar Hamlin's fundraiser, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, which aims to positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The family of Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a statement on Tuesday morning.

Hamlin remains under sedation at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. His family issued a statement on Tuesday thanking first responders, medical personnel, fans, and both teams for their support.
“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement said. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

A spokesman for the family said earlier on Tuesday that Hamlin is “fighting” and that the entire family is “just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”