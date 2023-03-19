 Skip navigation
Hamstring injury to keep DeWayne McBride out of UAB Pro Day

  
Published March 19, 2023 12:14 PM
March 17, 2023 04:13 PM
NFL writers Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson talk about the NFL running back market and if there are teams that will jump at the chance to get Austin Ekeler.

Former UAB running back DeWayne McBride is going to miss another chance to work out for NFL scouts this week.

McBride was sidelined at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis because of a hamstring injury and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will miss this week’s Pro Day workout at the school for the same reason. The hope is that he will recover in time to do a workout on his own next month.

McBride was one of the most prolific rushers in college football the last two seasons. He ran 437 times for 3,084 yards and 32 touchdowns, but he was a limited contributor in the pass game — five catches for 29 yards — in 25 games.

Teams will have to weigh how that balances out for McBride and a strong workout at some point would likely benefit his draft position.