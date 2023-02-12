 Skip navigation
Harrison Butker misses 42-yard field goal, leaving teams tied 7-7

  
Published February 12, 2023 02:25 PM
nbc_pft_kittleintv_230210
February 10, 2023 01:30 PM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle joins the set to discuss the team's culture under Kyle Shanahan and preview Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs had a promising drive going after a 22-yard reception by Travis Kelce to the Philadelphia 31.

But Mahomes under pressure from Ndamukong Suh on first down, threw the pass away. The Chiefs picked up 7 yards on a pass from Mahomes to running back Jerick McKinnon on second down, setting up third-and-three.

Mahomes looked like he could have run for the 3 yards but hesitated and nearly threw a pick to T.J. Edwards as he tried to hit Jody Fortson.

On fourth-and-three, the Chiefs opted to try the field goal, and Harrison Butker missed from 42 yards as the kick grazed the left upright. That leaves the teams tied 7-7.

Kelce already has three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was the 16th of Kelce’s postseason career, breaking a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most by a tight end in NFL history. Jerry Rice has the all-time record for receiving touchdowns with 22.