Hayden Hurst says calf injury won’t keep him out Sunday

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday, but he says there’s no concern about his status for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Hurst is dealing with a calf injury that made him a limited participant in practice. He was on the field again on Friday, however, and told reporters after the session that he will be playing this weekend.

Hurst signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2022, so he did not take part in last year’s AFC title win in Kansas City. He had 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the first two playoff games this year and 52 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

The Bengals were missing right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams at practice and it looks like they will be the only players at risk of missing Sunday’s game due to injury.