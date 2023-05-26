Hendon Hooker is taking mental reps and learning by watching Jared Goff

Hendon Hooker will take a “redshirt year ” this season. The Lions rookie quarterback injured his left knee in a Nov. 19 game against South Carolina while playing for the University of Tennessee.

He underwent reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament soon after.

Hooker’s rehab has continued since the Lions drafted him in the third round.

“ACL’s doing good. Just taking it day by day , and just continuing to chip away and stack days,” Hooker said Friday on NFL Network. “I think one thing that I know for sure is that physically and mentally I’ve become a lot stronger through this process. But we don’t know when the day will come where I’m 100 percent. But when it does come, it’ll be a heartfelt moment for me, I know for sure, because of how much I miss the game and how much I miss competing.”

Besides rehabbing, Hooker is spending his time watching, learning and asking questions. Since he isn’t ready to take practice reps, Hooker is taking mental reps during organized team activities.

He is the heir apparent to veteran Jared Goff, who is helping Hooker nonetheless.

“Essentially, he’s an amazing quarterback,” Hooker said. “Just continuing to learn from him and watch him, watching his footwork, watching how he directs traffic, when he’s in the huddle, just taking command of the total offense. It’s amazing to see him operate, and one day I hope to be on that level and operate as efficient as he does.”