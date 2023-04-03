 Skip navigation
Hendon Hooker to visit with Saints on Tuesday

  
Published April 3, 2023 08:34 AM
The Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year deal last month, but New Orleans is still taking a look at quarterbacks in the draft.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hendon Hooker will visit with the organization tomorrow.

Hooker, the former Tennessee quarterback, is coming off an ACL tear that cut short his final collegiate season. But before suffering the injury, he’d completed 70 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

That came after Hooker completed 68 percent of his throws for 2,945 yards with 31 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021 for the Volunteers.

Hooker, 25, said at the scouting combine that he expects to be fully cleared in time for training camp.

The Saints have the No. 29 overall pick in the first round and the No. 40 overall pick in the second round.