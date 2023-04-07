Hendon Hooker will visit Lions next week

University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is a popular prospect.

He already has met with the Saints, Commanders, Packers and Titans, and it previously was reported he will visit the Raiders and Buccaneers next week.

Now, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Hooker also will visit with the Lions next week.

Lions coach Dan Campbell has left open the possibility of his team using a pick on a quarterback. The Lions have draft picks Nos. 6 (from the Rams in the Jared Goff deal) and 18 in the first round.

Hooker threw for 6,080 yards and 58 touchdowns with five interceptions the past two seasons. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, with his season ending prematurely to an ACL injury.

He took a few warmup tosses last week at Tennessee’s Pro Day.