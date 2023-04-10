Hendon Hooker’s visit with Lions is on Tuesday

We learned last week that the Lions were planning on bringing in Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a visit .

Now there’s a little more information about that meeting.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hooker is flying into Detroit on Monday and will have his top 30 visit with the Lions on Tuesday.

While Detroit has Jared Goff to start at quarterback, head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes have left open the possibility of selecting a quarterback in this year’s draft.

Hooker suffered a torn ACL in November to prematurely end his final collegiate season at Tennessee. He threw for 6,080 yards and 58 touchdowns with five interceptions in the past two seasons. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

While Hooker has said he anticipates being able to participate in training camp, he took a few warmup tosses at Tennessee’s recent Pro Day.

The Lions have the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the first round along with the No. 48 and No. 55 selections in the second round.

Hooker has either already met with or has visits scheduled with the Saints, Commanders, Packers, Titans, Raiders, and Buccaneers.