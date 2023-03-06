Henry Ruggs prosecution gets bogged down by issues with judges

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Henry Ruggs prosecution gets bogged down by issues with judges

  
Published March 6, 2023 02:27 PM
nbc_pft_mcdanielsintv_230228
February 28, 2023 11:18 AM
Josh McDaniels joins PFT Live at the 2023 Scouting Combine to talk about his first year at the helm of the Raiders, the decision to move on from Derek Carr and locking up Josh Jacobs long-term.

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, a first-round pick in 2021, continues to await trial on felony charges arising from a DUI resulting in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Via the Associated Press, issues regarding the presiding judge may delay the case .

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said Monday that she believes she lacks the authority to determine whether she or another judge should preside over an upcoming preliminary hearing focusing on the question of whether enough evidence exists to place Ruggs on trial. The Clark County District Court judge that would resolve the issue, however, has recused himself because, as the judge put it, he talked about the Henry Ruggs case during the judge’s 2022 reelection campaign.

The preliminary hearing is set for May 4. That should be enough time to figure this out.

Ruggs, who was cut by the Raiders after the incident that happened in November 2021, remains on house arrest while the case is pending.