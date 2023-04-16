 Skip navigation
Here’s a Father of Mine promotion I’m sure to quickly regret

  
Published April 16, 2023 05:40 AM
Father of Mine

Father of Mine, a mob novel set in 1973 that somehow has gotten a good review from Kirkus , debuts on April 25. Plenty of you have pre-ordered the ebook, and for that I thank you.

In an effort to sell a few more of them before publication date, I’ve got a deal for you. It’s a deal I have a feeling I’m going to regret, probably within minutes.

If you email proof of purchase to florio@profootballtalk.com before noon ET on Sunday, I’ll answer any question you might have. One question. Any question.

I won’t respond publicly, although I reserve the right to use the best submission in a mailbag post. I’ll reply to your message with an answer to the question. It could be short. It could be long. I might be sober when I respond, I might not be.

You don’t have to buy the book today to qualify. If you already ordered it, you’re eligible.

And there’s more. But not much. I’ve got one book left in my Playmakers stash. I’ll pick one of the emails that arrive this weekend, largely at random, and offer a signed, personalized copy of Playmakers.

Order it here to get started. Then send your proof of purchase and ask away.