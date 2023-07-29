Here’s yet another Father of Mine giveaway

I just realized it’s been awhile since we’ve done a Father of Mine giveaway. I’ve got a stack of them just sitting here, and since they ain’t gonna read themselves, let’s give one away.

Hell, let’s give two away.

Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com, with “Father of Mine July 29 Giveaway” in the subject line. If you’d like to include your address and preferred inscription, feel free to do so.

I’ll probably mail them out next weekend. If you want one sooner than that, the ebook is available on Amazon for the ridiculously low price of $4.99. The print version is $14.99.

It’s a mob story set in 1973, inspired by the real-life escapades of the crew that ran my hometown. Most who have read it seem to like it. If you like what you see here on a regular basis (and if you don’t, why are you reading these words right now?), you probably will like it, too.

So give it a try. It’s only $4.99. You’ve have it with just a click or two. If you start reading it now, there’s a good chance you’ll rip through it by the end of the weekend. Which technically counts as an actual accomplishment.