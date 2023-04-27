 Skip navigation
How many quarterbacks will be drafted tonight? The over/under is 4.5

  
Published April 27, 2023
April 27, 2023 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore where Will Levis is most likely to land in the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the No. 1 overall pick odds swinging over the last three days.

Two years ago, five quarterbacks went in the first 15 picks. There’s a chance, albeit slim, that this could happen again. Whenever they go, the thinking is that five quarterbacks eventually will be drafted in round one.

The over/under for quarterbacks taken in round one currently is 4.5, with the over being the favorite.

The candidates are Bryce Young (the clear-cut No. 1 pick), Will Levis (ceiling is two, floor is four), Anthony Richardson (could go as high as five), C.J. Stroud (he’s slipping but will still be a first-rounder), and Hendon Hooker (he’s widely favored to be a first-round pick, despite torn ACL suffered in November).

The teams believed to be considering quarterbacks tonight include the Panthers, Texans, Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders, Falcons, Titans, and Buccaneers.

It’s also possible a team will trade back into the bottom of round one to snag a quarterback who has slipped. That’s where the recovering eff-them-picks Rams could fall off the wagon, given that Matthew Stafford likely is closer to the end of the road than the Rams would admit.