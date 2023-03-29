How secret are Mary Jo White’s preliminary findings in the Commanders investigation?

An interesting, and awkward, development happened on Tuesday regarding the lingering Mary Jo White investigation of the Commanders and team owner Daniel Snyder. At its core is the question of whether and to what extent White is keeping the information she has been uncovering to herself.

At one extreme is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who explained his position that the report should be released to the public “because I know everything in the report .”

At the other extreme is Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was asked about the claim from Jones that he knows “everything in the report.”

“Well that would be impossible because the only person I know of who knows everything in the investigation is Mary Jo White and her counterparts,” Goodell told reporters. “So I don’t know any of those things. Mary Jo White is a professional. She’s incredibly thorough. She’s not giving access to anybody. So, I’m comfortable on that point.”

The truth, as it often is, may be in the middle.

This isn’t some scientific experiment being conducted in a laboratory. This isn’t an “independent” investigation over which the NFL has no control. Mary Jo White is an outside counsel hired by the league to handle a project. She’s likely if not undoubtedly talking to someone from the league on a regular basis about what she’s doing, what she has done, what she still plans to do, and what she has been learning.

Is it possible that Jones knows “everything in the report”? No. Unless there’s a draft report making the rounds. But it’s possible he knows some of it, because it’s likely that some of the information has been shared with the league on a preliminary basis.

And remember the point made last night. It’s entirely possible that White’s eventual findings will depend on whether the report is finalized: (1) after Snyder has left Club Oligarch; or (2) if he refuses to sell. It’s the ultimate carrot and stick.

Leave, and we’ll whitewash all of this. Stay, and we’ll clobber you with it.

I mention this because Jones surely doesn’t want the NFL to set a precedent with Snyder that could provide a blueprint for any disgruntled employee to make just the right allegation at just the right time to spark an outside investigation that results in just enough evidence to support forcing another owner to sell.

Who’s to say the next owner to whom the Snyder Rule gets applied won’t be Jones himself?

So don’t be surprised if Snyder sells and the report is inconclusive at best regarding Snyder’s potential misdeeds. There won’t be an obvious new tool that can possibly be used to take out other owners, and Snyder will be gone.

That’s a win-win for Snyder’s soon-to-be former partners.