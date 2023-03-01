Howie Roseman: Every Super Bowl loser says “We’ll be back,” we have to make it happen

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman doesn’t want to get overconfident about his team after putting together a roster that fell just short in Super Bowl LVII.

Roseman said on PFT Live that every team that loses the Super Bowl expects to return, but the Eagles have to do the hard work to do it.

“Just because you say you’re going to get back, every team that loses in the Super Bowl says, ‘We’ll be back, we’ll be back,’” Roseman said “Well, we’ve got to make that happen. How do we make that happen? By continuing to do the right things, have the right process and give our coaches the right kind of players.”

Roseman said the best reason for optimism is that the most important piece of the puzzle, quarterback Jalen Hurts, is in place.

“The way our quarterback played in that game is incredibly exciting for our franchise and the future of our team,” Roseman said.

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the Eagles’ future, but Roseman knows that there’s a lot of work to do between being excited at the Scouting Combine and celebrating at the Super Bowl.