Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Howie Roseman: Every Super Bowl loser says "We'll be back," we have to make it happen

  
Published February 28, 2023 11:41 PM
dnp_nbc_pft_howierosemanintv_230228
February 28, 2023 06:06 PM
Howie Roseman sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss building one of the most balanced rosters in the NFL in 2022, how it felt to lose Super Bowl LVII and when he realized Jalen Hurts is "the real deal."

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman doesn’t want to get overconfident about his team after putting together a roster that fell just short in Super Bowl LVII.

Roseman said on PFT Live that every team that loses the Super Bowl expects to return, but the Eagles have to do the hard work to do it.

“Just because you say you’re going to get back, every team that loses in the Super Bowl says, ‘We’ll be back, we’ll be back,’” Roseman said “Well, we’ve got to make that happen. How do we make that happen? By continuing to do the right things, have the right process and give our coaches the right kind of players.”

Roseman said the best reason for optimism is that the most important piece of the puzzle, quarterback Jalen Hurts, is in place.

“The way our quarterback played in that game is incredibly exciting for our franchise and the future of our team,” Roseman said.

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the Eagles’ future, but Roseman knows that there’s a lot of work to do between being excited at the Scouting Combine and celebrating at the Super Bowl.