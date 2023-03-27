Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts: It’s a priority for us to extend him

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts: It’s a priority for us to extend him

  
Published March 27, 2023 01:29 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230323
March 23, 2023 08:13 AM
From weapons like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they believe have the best assets for QBs.

After leading the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII in his second year as a starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts is in line for a contract extension.

Philadelphia is publicly signaling that the organization is ready to make that happen.

General Manager Howie Roseman made that point just after the club fell to the Chiefs in February . He reiterated it at the annual league meeting in Arizona on Monday.

“It’s no secret that sometime relatively soon we want to extend our quarterback ,” Roseman said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Our whole kind of roster building is going to turn a little bit here from a quarterback on a rookie deal towards hopefully a quarterback on a long-term deal.”

Roseman added that the Eagles don’t want Hurts going anywhere.

“We want him here long-term. It’s going to be a priority for us to extend him,” Roseman said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “You have to navigate the offseason understanding that we’re not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal.”

Hurts is one of at least three quarterbacks who are likely to receive a second contract before the 2023 season begins — the others being the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

The Dolphins could sign Tua Tagovailoa to a new deal as well. Miami already announced the club has picked up the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s contract.