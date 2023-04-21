Howie Roseman says for NFL GMs, “it’s all a guess” what will happen in the draft

General Manager Howie Roseman acknowledges that in the run-up to the draft, he’s not going to tell the media or the fans what he’s planning to do. And even if he did, plans can quickly go awry on draft night.

Roseman said he and the NFL’s 31 other GMs are all bluffing to some extent as they talk about their plans for the draft, but even if Roseman were to give away his expectation for Thursday night’s first round, all it takes is one team ahead of him making a move he’s not anticipating for the whole plan to go up in smoke.

“This is a huge game of poker,” Roseman said, “and all you want to affect is the outcome of your desired results. Am I going to give you guys any answers today? No. Not even a little bit. But I think the reality of it is anyone who is sitting there and saying, ‘Hey, I know exactly what is going to happen at pick 11 or pick 12 or pick 6 or 20, it’s all a guess .”

The Eagles currently own the 10th pick and 30th pick in the first round, their own second- and third-round picks, and two seventh-round picks. Roseman said he hopes to find a difference-maker with his first pick and take it from there.

“I think the most important thing when you’re picking in the first round, and certainly when you’re picking 10, is that you get a unique player for our team,” Roseman said. “We understand how important it is to get this right and how do you get it right? You get a unique player. I think if you start saying, ‘Hey, we can get a unique player, but it’s got to be this position,’ then you really narrow your options right there. Just trying to be as open-minded as possible about what that looks like and making sure that whoever we pick is somebody that we think can really impact the game.”

Who that unique player at No. 10 will be, Roseman doesn’t know. And even if he did know, he wouldn’t tell.