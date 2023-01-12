Ian Cunningham to interview with Cardinals Thursday
Published January 12, 2023 05:04 AM
nbc_pft_seanpayton_230112
Mike Florio and Charean Williams analyze where Sean Payton is likely to land, given the Cardinals, Texans and Broncos have permission to formally interview him beginning January 17.
The Cardinals are meeting with another General Manager candidate on Thursday.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is interviewing Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham.
Cunningham broke into the NFL as a player personnel assistant and scout for the Ravens and then spent five years with the Eagles. He was hired in Chicago after they hired Ryan Poles as their General Manager last year.
The Cardinals have interviewed their vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and their vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. They also interviewed former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese, but 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters declined an opportunity to meet with the team.