Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
If Jets add veteran QB, Zach Wilson vows to “make that dude’s life hell in practice”

  
Published January 9, 2023 11:16 AM
nbc_pft_jets_2315
January 5, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Robert Saleh’s remarks about Zach Wilson, despite the Jets starting Mike White in Week 18, and evaluate if there was a deeper motive at play.

As Jets coach Robert Saleh has repeatedly explained that the team won’t be giving up on quarterback Zach Wilson (contrary to a report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that Wilson won’t be back), one important factor remained to be determined.

What does Zach Wilson want to do?

For all anyone knew, Wilson wanted out. Fresh start. New beginning. And all that crap.

As it turns out, Wilson seems to be willing to stay put, and to embrace any and all challenges. Asked by reporters on Monday about the possibility of the Jets bringing in a veteran quarterback, Wilson said: “I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.”

Whether that matters remains to be seen, based on who the Jets would sign and, far more importantly, how much money the Jets would invest in him. Wilson is on the books for $9.308 million over the next two years, fully guaranteed. The more the Jets spend on a veteran, the more likely the veteran will play.

Then there’s the issue of the veteran currently on the roster. What if Mike White stays? You know, Mike Effin’ White? Player and fan favorite? If he stays, what happens?

So it will be a fascinating offseason for the Jets and their quarterback decisions. And it’s still possible that the Jets are trying to simply generate some/any leverage for a trade of the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

However it plays out, this specific NFL offseason could be as compelling as the usual NBA offseason, which always ends up being far more interesting than the actual season.