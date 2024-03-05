If Kirk Cousins goes, where will the Vikings go at quarterback?

Soon, we’ll know whether quarterback Kirk Cousins will re-sign with the Vikings or join the Falcons. It’s still not fully decided.

Yes, there are tangible indications that he’s preparing to change addresses and teams. Until the Vikings make their last, best offer, it won’t be over.

But just as Cousins has options, the Vikings have options, too. It complicates the process of making a decision on Cousins. It also should expedite it.

The Vikings, who have descended into a “competitive rebuild,” first have to decide whether to emphasize “competitive” or “rebuild,” in the event Cousins leaves. If it’s the latter, the goal becomes getting a new quarterback in the draft. If it’s the former, it becomes finding a veteran answer ASAFP.

The reality that Russell Wilson will be available to any team makes him a potential option in Minnesota. If he’ll take $1.21 million for one year, that frees up millions to, say, keep Danielle Hunter or extend Justin Jefferson. Dollar for dollar, Wilson could be a much better value than Cousins, if it’s going to take $45 million or more per year to keep him.

Baker Mayfield, for now, is available. The Vikings witnessed what he can do in Week 1 of last year. They could benefit dramatically from his fire and grit.

And what about Justin Fields? The Vikings were eyeing him in the 2021 draft (yes, it was a different regime at the time), before the Bears traded up to take him. If the Bears end up with no viable trade options for Fields, as they prepare to draft Caleb Williams, could Minnesota become a suitor? (Teams have traded quarterbacks in the same division — and the Vikings have made trades in their division.)

One of the fundamental truths about the NFL is that players are interchangeable pieces in a giant football machine that never stops going. One comes out, another goes in. With Cousins likely coming out anyway within the next couple of years, maybe now is the time to let nature take its course, wish him well in Atlanta, and go cheaper and a little younger (Wilson) or a lot younger but not cheaper (Fields).

Wilson would let them have it both ways. He starts for a year and resurrects his career. The Vikings draft a quarterback in round one and get him ready for 2025.

Regardless, Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is currently playing air traffic controller. And if/when Air Cousins lifts off for Hartsfield-Jackson, the Vikings will need to have another plane ready to land in Minneapolis.