 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

If the Texans move on, a New England return for Nick Caserio is unlikely

  
Published April 18, 2023 09:26 AM
nbc_pft_nickcaseriohouston_230418
April 18, 2023 08:10 AM
Nick Caserio is confident he’s staying in Houston, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore whether ownership could have other plans and where else he’d potentially go.

On Monday, Texans G.M. Nick Caserio said he’s not leaving the team. But he also made it clear that he’s not the only one with a say in the matter.

Until ownership speaks on the issue, it’s not over.

Some think Caserio would return to the Patriots, apparently since coach Bill Belichick seems to be in get-band-back-together mode. Regardless, we’re told it’s unlikely that Caserio would end up back in New England.

For now, we’ll see what happens after the draft. Again, Caserio said he’s not leaving.

But he also added this, while addressing the issue on Monday: “There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort .”

That implies a few things. It suggests that the topic has come up, on some form or fashion.

When it comes to whether a guy is leaving, the effort to shout it down needs to be unequivocal. “There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort” is not that.

So, again, we’ll see what happens. Unless and until ownership makes it clear that a change won’t be made after the draft, it’s impossible to rule it out.