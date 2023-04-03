In arrest video, Stetson Bennett accuses of police of ruining his reputation

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested in January for public intoxication. He wasn’t happy about that.

Via TMZ.com, video shows that Bennett became a little agitated with police who detained him.

Bennett was arrested after police responded to a caller to 911 who said Bennett had been knocking on her door.

Initially, Bennett didn’t provide police with any useful information. Asked whether he knew where he was, he said, “Nope.” Asked for his address, he said, “I don’t know.”

The arrest happened in Dallas on January 29. He claimed he had been locked out of his friend’s apartment.

“I’m not from here,” Bennett said. “I don’t know no nobody. I came here to train. Ain’t doing nothing.”

The police were extremely deferential to Bennett. Even though they clearly believed he was intoxicated.

“I didn’t do shit,” Bennett says at one point in the video.

He later complained about the tightness of the handcuffs on his wrist, after they put him in a squad car.

When the police left the scene with Bennett in the back seat, he begins to complain about the situation, accusing them of making up a “new, pretend law.”

“You’re introducing yourself to a problem,” he added.

“The door shut and somebody fell asleep,” Bennett said from the back of the squad car. “And now five million people gotta see it, don’t they? Thank you boys for looking out for me. You guys are the best. Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for for 20 years, ruined. But y’all boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir.”

At the Scouting Combine, Bennett admitted that it was all a “mistake .”

It’s unclear whether the incident will impact Bennett’s draft stock. He’s not regarded as one of the top quarterbacks. If he gets drafted, he’ll have to fight to even make a roster.