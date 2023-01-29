In two weeks, Andy Reid faces the team that fired him 10 years ago

Of the final four NFL teams, any combination would have been a great one in the Super Bowl.

This one may be the best.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be facing the team that fired him a decade ago, after 14 seasons as head coach of the Eagles. He quickly landed in Kansas City, and now he’ll go for his second Super Bowl win as the Eagles try to do the same thing.

It’s also the fourth career Super Bowl for Reid. He’s 1-3 in those games.

A win in Arizona over the Eagles would surely be the sweetest one yet for Reid, who will likely have several more chances with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback -- and with an organization that constantly puts high-end talent around him.