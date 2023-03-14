Inside the Daron Payne deal

The Commanders created more than $9.4 million in cap space over the weekend by turning defensive tackle Daron Payne’s franchise tender into a four-year, $90 million deal.

Here’s a full breakdown of the contract, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $28 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2.51 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 workout bonus: $500,000, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $15 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $30,000 per game, up to $510,000. Guaranteed for injury at signing.

5. 2024 workout bonus: $500,000, guaranteed for injury at signing.

6. 2025 base salary: $19.56 million, $13 million of which is guaranteed at signing and $9 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year. Another $5 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year.

7. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $30,000 per game, up to $510,000.

8. 2025 workout bonus: $500,000.

9. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $5 million.

10. 2026 base salary: $16.4 million.

11. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $30,000 per game, up to $510,000.

12. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000.

The deal has $46.01 million fully guaranteed at signing. Another $9 million vests in 2024, pushing the practical guarantee to $55.01 million.

So it’s a firm two-year deal, with $9 million in full guarantees for year three. That makes the third year likely to be honored, with the final year a team option.

The placement of the $5 million offseason roster bonus in 2026 forces the team to make an early decision as to whether Payne will remain on the roster for the fourth and final year.