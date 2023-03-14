 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Inside the Daron Payne deal

  
Published March 14, 2023 07:56 PM
nbc_pft_paynecontract_230313
March 13, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Daron Payne's four-year contract with the Commanders, which creates more than $9.4 million in cap space, and question if Washington could be interested in Lamar Jackson.

The Commanders created more than $9.4 million in cap space over the weekend by turning defensive tackle Daron Payne’s franchise tender into a four-year, $90 million deal.

Here’s a full breakdown of the contract, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $28 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2.51 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 workout bonus: $500,000, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $15 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $30,000 per game, up to $510,000. Guaranteed for injury at signing.

5. 2024 workout bonus: $500,000, guaranteed for injury at signing.

6. 2025 base salary: $19.56 million, $13 million of which is guaranteed at signing and $9 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year. Another $5 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year.

7. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $30,000 per game, up to $510,000.

8. 2025 workout bonus: $500,000.

9. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $5 million.

10. 2026 base salary: $16.4 million.

11. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $30,000 per game, up to $510,000.

12. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000.

The deal has $46.01 million fully guaranteed at signing. Another $9 million vests in 2024, pushing the practical guarantee to $55.01 million.

So it’s a firm two-year deal, with $9 million in full guarantees for year three. That makes the third year likely to be honored, with the final year a team option.

The placement of the $5 million offseason roster bonus in 2026 forces the team to make an early decision as to whether Payne will remain on the roster for the fourth and final year.