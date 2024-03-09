Inside the Justin Madubuike deal

Justin Madubuike has broken the bank.

Just three days after having the franchise tag applied, guaranteeing him $22.1 million for one year. He has traded that in for an impressive four-year contract.

Here are the full and correct details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $25 million (due within 10 days of signing).

2. 2024 base salary: $6 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 option bonus: $15 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 base salary: $7.5 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2026 base salary: $22 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

7. 2027 roster bonus: $4 million, due on the first day of the league year.

8. 2027 base salary: $18.5 million.

The deal carries $53.5 million in fully-guaranteed money, with another $22 million that will become guaranteed after only one season. In order to avoid owing him $75.5 million, the Ravens would have to cut Madubuike after one year and $53.5 million.

More than 54 percent of the contract is fully guaranteed at signing. More than 77 percent is guaranteed as a practical matter.

The cash flow is $31 million through one year, $53.5 million through two, $75.5 million through three, and $98 million through four.

Under two years of the tag (if tagged in 2025), Madubuike would have earned $48.62 million. He’ll get $53.5 million instead.

The four-year, $98 million contract has an average payout of $24.5 million per year. That puts him second in the NFL at the defensive tackle position, behind only the Aaron Donald unicorn contract worth $31.67 million annually.