Alt fits Harbaugh's blueprint for Chargers
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Inside the latest A.J. Brown deal

  
Published April 26, 2024 11:46 AM

It’s deja vu all over again.

Two years ago, in the immediate aftermath of the draft, we were breaking down the new contract that receiver A.J. Brown had signed with the Eagles.

Here were are again. Two years later, with a three-year extension to the three years that remained on his contract.

These are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $19.875 million.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.125 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2025 option bonus: $28.58 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $250,000, fully guaranteed at signing (must be earned).

6. 2026 base salary: $28.75 million, fully guaranteed in 2025.

7. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $250,000, fully guaranteed in 2025 (must be earned).

8. 2027 base salary: $20.75 million, $4 million fully guaranteed in 2026.

9. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

10. 2028 offseason 90-man roster bonus: $1 million.

11. 2028 base salary: $30.75 million.

12. 2028 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

13. 2029 offseason 90-man roster bonus: $1 million.

14. 2029 base salary: $29.75 million.

15. 2029 offseason workout bonus: $250,000.

The deal has $51 million fully guaranteed at signing. Another $29 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2025. The final $4 million becomes fully guaranteed in March 2026.

That’s a practical guarantee of $80 million, since the Eagles undoubtedly won’t be cutting him after one year.

He becomes the highest paid receiver in new-money average, with $32 million per year. He also is locked into career minimum earnings of $124 million.

Brown was due to earn $21 million this year (fully guaranteed), along with $16 million in 2025 and $31 million in 2026. (The prior deal had $510,000 per year for the next year threes in per-game roster bonuses; the new deal removes all per-game roster bonuses.)

In all, it’s a six-year, $164 million deal. It has a value at signing of $27.33 million per year — which is the highest total value from signing for any receiver.