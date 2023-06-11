 Skip navigation
Is DeAndre Hopkins a fit for the Patriots?

  
Published June 11, 2023 07:36 AM
June 9, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack DeAndre Hopkins’ history with Bill O’Brien, given the report the WR will visit the Patriots next week, and discuss if he’d be a good fit in New England.

In April, when free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins provided non-verbal indications of his interest level in four teams, it was clear that he was not interested in joining the Patriots.

Now, he’s getting ready to visit New England.

It’s the second stop on a two-teams-and-possibly-counting tour, with Hopkins visiting the Titans first and then the Patriots. It’s quite possibly an effort by Hopkins to show that he’s not going to stubbornly sit back and wait for someone to give him what he wants financially.

Still, will he be a fit with the Patriots? Mike Reiss of ESPN.com has addressed this issue .

Reiss points out that Hopkins has a reputation for not liking to practice. Patriots coach Bill Belichick feels strongly about the value of practice. Will Hopkins embrace practice in New England, or will Belichick give Hopkins a pass?

Also, what does Hopkins want financially? Reiss floats the idea of a one-year, $10 million contract with another $2 million to $3 million in incentives. If that’s the ballpark in which the Patriots are willing to pay Hopkins, the question then becomes whether Hopkins would take a little less to play for a team more likely to be a high-end AFC contender.

Or maybe New England’s interest will force a high-end contender to pay more than it’s prepared to pay. Maybe that’s Belichick’s 3D chess move here; get the Bills to pay too much for a player that, without New England’s interest, the Bills could get for less cash and cap space.

Regardless, Hopkins is going to New England soon. It will be interesting to see whether he signs there, and if not whether it lays the foundation for him to sign elsewhere.