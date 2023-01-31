 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Is Jim Harbaugh still in play for the Broncos?

  
Published January 31, 2023 09:57 AM
nbc_pft_broncoswealth_v2_230131
January 31, 2023 09:29 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if the wealth among the Broncos owners has head coach candidates wanting more money and how that could rub other teams’ owners the wrong way.

Jim Harbaugh has yet to affirmatively say, “I’m not going to be the Denver coach .” Although we know from experience that doesn’t matter.

What we do know is that Harbaugh had a virtual interview with the Broncos, and that he then announced he was staying at Michigan. And that he then met in person with Broncos CEO Greg Penner in Ann Arbor, not in Denver.

The fact that Penner went to Harbaugh, and not the other way around, is significant. It suggests that the Broncos are pursuing Harbaugh, and not the other way around.

One source with knowledge of the Denver search has suggested sleeping with one eye open on the possibility of Harbaugh taking the job. There obviously is, or perhaps the key word is “was,” mutual interest. Harbaugh wouldn’t have met with Penner after Harbaugh said he’s staying put if he wasn’t still interested.

It’s unclear where all of that stands now. Is it about money? Is it about control? Is it about the quarterback?

Regardless, Harbaugh currently has some stuff on the horizon in Michigan, from an NCAA probe based on allegations that he was untruthful to investigators to the lingering confusion regarding the fairly swift departure of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss under circumstances that continue to be very vague and very confusing. Without knowing what Weiss was doing, there’s no way to know whether the actions would implicate anyone else, in any way.

So is there any way Harbaugh can end up leaving Michigan for Denver? It’s not impossible. Until the Broncos make a hire, it’s theoretically possible that Harbaugh will be the guy.