Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips questionable for Bills

  
Published January 13, 2023 09:14 AM
nbc_pft_atlantaafc_230113
January 13, 2023 09:06 AM
If the Bills and Chiefs both reach the AFC Championship game, Atlanta has been selected by the NFL as the neutral site location.

The Bills have listed two players as questionable to face the Dolphins in Sunday’s playoff opener.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips each received the tag. No one else on the team received an injury designation for this weekend.

McKenzie was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury and then missed the final two days of practice this week. The Bills signed Cole Beasley to the active roster this week and he could see more time if McKenzie is ultimately unable to play.

Phillips has not practiced all week because of a shoulder injury. He played 19 snaps in the Week 18 win over the Patriots.