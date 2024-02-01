Isaiah Rodgers claims bets that got him suspended were placed by and on behalf of others

Isaiah Rodgers claims the bets that resulted in him being suspended for the entire 2023 season were placed by and on behalf of others.

Rodgers, who has kept a low profile since the NFL suspended him in June, told ESPN that he was placing bets in Indiana, where sports gambling via apps was legal at the time, on behalf of friends and family in Florida, where betting was not legal.

“Just trying to help friends and family out, just knowing that it wasn’t legal at the time in Florida and it was in Indiana,” Rodgers said “At the end of the day I knew the rules, I wasn’t supposed to do it and I got to take what comes with it,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also claims that one eyebrow-raising bet from his online gambling account, a $1,000 prop bet on teammate Jonathan Taylor’s rushing yards, was made by someone else using Rodgers’ online account.

The Colts cut Rodgers after he was suspended. The Eagles then signed him, and he is on their reserve/suspended list. If the NFL reinstates him this year, he’ll have a chance to make the roster in Philadelphia.