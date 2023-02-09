 Skip navigation
Isaiah Simmons “really anxious” for Cardinals to hire a head coach

  
February 9, 2023
February 9, 2023 01:35 PM
Arizona Cardinals' versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons joins the show to recap the team's performance last season and discuss what he's looking for in a new head coach.

The Cardinals are one of two teams without a head coach at the moment and linebacker Isaiah Simmons is eager to see that change.

During a Thursday appearance on PFT Live, Simmons said that he was told it would take a couple of weeks for the Cardinals to find a head coach after parting ways with Kliff Kingsbury, but it’s taken longer than that and the team is not expected to have a new coach until after the Super Bowl. Simmons made it clear that sooner is better as far as he’s concerned.
“I’m really anxious just to see who it is,” Simmons said. “I’m ready to get started on our new beginnings, building the foundation of the team and learning about our head coach and what he’s envisioning for our team.”

Simmons also discussed the kind of coach that he’d like to see in Arizona. Simmons said he shared safety Budda Baker’s belief that the team was “too relaxed” to kick off last season and that they need a “higher sense of urgency” when they get back to work. He said that structure is “very important” while noting that he played for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. Swinney’s style is very different than Kingsbury’s and Simmons said that he thinks players will be fine with that as long as the on-field results are positive.
“When it’s working and you’re winning, it doesn’t bother you,” Simmons said.

Simmons and the rest of the Cardinals shouldn’t have to wait too much longer before they find out what kind of style they’ll have to adapt to in 2023.