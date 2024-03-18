Isaiah Wynn re-signs with Dolphins

Veteran offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn will be back for another year in Miami.

The Dolphins are re-signing Wynn to a one-year contract, his agent told reporters.

Wynn was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2018 and spent five seasons in New England. Last year he signed a one-year contract with Miami.

Although Wynn’s first season in Miami was limited to seven games because of a quad injury, the Dolphins are confident he can return to their starting lineup this year. And the 28-year-old may be thinking that by signing a one-year contract in a place where he’s comfortable, he can set himself up to have a healthy and productive 2024 season and then sign a bigger contract in 2025.