It’s a Father of Mine giveaway weekend

It’s been a few weeks since I’ve given away a free book or two. I just got another box of them this week, so let’s give away a free signed copy, or two, this weekend.

It’s Father of Mine, a mob novel set in 1973. Even if you already have bought it (and thank you if you have), you’ll get a new copy with a personalized message. I also might throw in as a bookmark one of the note cards we used last season during Football Night in America (some people actually seem to want those, and I’ve got a whole stack of them).

To enter, send an email ONLY to florio@profootballtalk.com with ONLY this subject line: Father of Mine 3/16/24 Giveaway. Include your address and preferred inscription.

You also can buy it for only $3.99 for the ebook, and a mere $14.99 for the 400-page print edition. It makes for an effective doorstop. Back in 1973, my mother also might have considered using it as an implement of corporal punishment, if/when (when) I gave in to the temptation to make a smart-ass remark.

Back in those days, I actually would perform a cost-benefit analysis as to whether it was worth the spanking to fire off something I shouldn’t have said. Sometimes, it was worth it. (Sometimes, it was not.)

The ebook is worth it, at only $3.99. It’s actually good. (Here’s proof, if you don’t want to take my word for it — as if you ever would.) And it’s $3.99. You can buy nothing for $3.99. Especially not most other ebooks.

And if you enter the contest, you might get something for nothing.

Meanwhile, a Father of Mine sequel is coming. But it won’t be available until September, at the earliest. That gives you plenty of time to read the first one, if you haven’t.