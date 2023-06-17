It’s a Father’s Day weekend Father of Mine giveaway

Father’s Day weekend is here. Father of Mine would be the perfect gift for any father out there.

For some reason, sales of my mob novel set in 1973 have surged in recent days. Hopefully, that will continue. Not because the money is great. (It’s not.) I just want people to read the book and to enjoy it. I love the experience of reading a good book, and I’m trying to give as many of you as possible that same experience. if you want it, or if you don’t.

Plus, it’s only $4.99 for the ebook , and $13.97 for the paperback .

It’s also free if you’re one of the lucky ones to win a signed, inscribed copy of the book. Last weekend, I gave away five of them. This week, I’ll do six -- but with a twist.

There will be three winners, and each winner will get two copies of the book. One for you, and one for your dad or your uncle or your grandpa or whoever you want to give it to.

Enter now by sending to florio@profootballtalk.com an email with the following subject line: “Father of Mine Father’s Day 2023 giveaway.”

I’ll keep it open until Sunday night. Have a great Father’s Day weekend. We’ll be here on Saturday and Sunday, posting updates on various NFL happenings.

Stop by once or twice; otherwise, you might miss something.