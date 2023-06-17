 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
It’s a Father’s Day weekend Father of Mine giveaway

  
Published June 17, 2023 06:05 AM
Father of Mine

Father’s Day weekend is here. Father of Mine would be the perfect gift for any father out there.

For some reason, sales of my mob novel set in 1973 have surged in recent days. Hopefully, that will continue. Not because the money is great. (It’s not.) I just want people to read the book and to enjoy it. I love the experience of reading a good book, and I’m trying to give as many of you as possible that same experience. if you want it, or if you don’t.

Plus, it’s only $4.99 for the ebook , and $13.97 for the paperback .

It’s also free if you’re one of the lucky ones to win a signed, inscribed copy of the book. Last weekend, I gave away five of them. This week, I’ll do six -- but with a twist.

There will be three winners, and each winner will get two copies of the book. One for you, and one for your dad or your uncle or your grandpa or whoever you want to give it to.

Enter now by sending to florio@profootballtalk.com an email with the following subject line: “Father of Mine Father’s Day 2023 giveaway.”

I’ll keep it open until Sunday night. Have a great Father’s Day weekend. We’ll be here on Saturday and Sunday, posting updates on various NFL happenings.

Stop by once or twice; otherwise, you might miss something.