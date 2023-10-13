It’s a free book Friday

We made it to another Friday. For me, it’s the one day per week that I take a little bit of a breath in advance to a fresh weekend of football action.

Taking a breath includes leaving the PFT lair to run some errands. Today’s itinerary? Post office, bank, haircut, grocery store.

Since I’m heading to the post office anyway, why not send someone a free, signed, personalized copy of Father of Mine? Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Father of Mine 10/13 giveaway.” I’ll pick one at random at pack it up for shipping at 1:00 p.m. ET today.

Or you can still buy a copy of the 1973 mob tale, for a mere $14.99 for the paperback and $4.99 for the ebook.

And there’s more. My Christmas book, On Our Way Home, comes out on November 1. I’ve got advance copies arriving very soon. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line — “On Our Way Home 10/13 giveaway” — and I’ll pick a winner once the box arrives next week.

By the way, On Our Way Home is available for pre-order now, in ebook format only ($3.99). The paperback will be released on November 1, for only $9.99.

All proceeds from On Our Way Home, up to $10,000, received from Amazon will go to the Humane Society of Harrison County, a local no-kill shelter that provides care and feeding for dogs and cats that are awaiting adoption. After the first $10,000, I’ll donate the after-tax net.

Which means that, for the first $10,000, I’ll still be paying the taxes on the money. So this is your chance to hurt me a little bit in the pocketbook, and to help take care of some of the dogs I love and cats I reluctantly tolerate.