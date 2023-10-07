It’s slow today, so order a book or two

It’s Saturday. Slowest day of the week, relatively speaking.

It’s a day to catch up on a few things. To check a few things off the old “to do” list. Here’s a quick and easy way to handle two items you’ve been meaning to get around to, even if you haven’t.

First, buy Father of Mine.

Second, pre-order On Our Way Home.

Father of Mine is a mob novel set in 1973, and inspired by actual events in the town where I was raised. My dad was a bookie with connections to the local outfit, and I heard, saw, learned some things about how it all worked by keeping my eyes and ears open and my mouth generally shut (for a change). I’ve gotten great feedback on it from everyone who has read it, and a few who have not. If you like what you read here, you will like Father of Mine.

On Our Way Home is the Christmas story we posted for free last year. For 2024, it’s in both ebook and print form, coming November 1. You can pre-order the ebook for only $3.99. The print version is priced at a paltry $9.99.

All proceeds (up to the first $10,000) from On Our Way Home will go to our local human society, for the proper care and feeding of dogs and cats waiting for permanent homes. After the first $10,000, I’ll donate every penny of the after-tax net. Which means that, for the first $10,000 in proceeds, you’re costing me money because I’m donating the gross revenue and separately paying the taxes on it.

So this is your chance to make me pay. Literally. Pre-order On Our Way Home now, or wait for the paperback to be released on November 1. Or both.