 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

It’s the one-year anniversary of Playmakers

  
Published March 15, 2023 07:18 AM
FullSizeRender

Yes, a new book is coming next month. And you can pre-order it here for a mere $4.99.

The other book was released a year ago today. Playmakers: How The NFL Really Works (and Doesn’t). More than 100 essays divided into 10 general topics that can either be read from start to finish or finish to start, since it’s a bunch of distinct subjects.

Some use it as a reference tool. A way to get up to speed on a given subject. Or just an encyclopedia of sorts that can be perused as randomly and haphazardly as it was written.

The hardcover of Playmakers remains available at only $18.79 .

With 365 days now passed since the book came out, we’re commemorating the event by making 365 signed bookplates available for free. The first 365 who filled out the form and complied with the stated terms and conditions (there aren’t many) will get one.

No purchase is required, so you can get one if you already have a copy of the book. Or if you don’t. (Then again, if you don’t have a copy of the book, why would you want a signed bookplate?)

Also, we’ll be giving 10 copies of Playmakers away via Twitter in the coming days. So make sure you keep your eyes on our Twitter page for trivia questions or whatever else we come up with to determine who gets a free book.

UPDATE 11:48 a.m. ET: The bookplates are gone. Thanks to those who moved quickly. Sorry to those who didn’t get one.