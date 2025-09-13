 Skip navigation
It’s the Week 2 Big Shield giveaway

  
Published September 13, 2025 10:06 AM

The box of Big Shield books finally arrived. The first wave of contest winners will soon be getting their signed copies.

Another one is up for grabs this weekend.

Get a free, signed copy of Big Shield by sending a normal-sized email to florio@profootballtalk.com. Use the subject line “Week 2 2025 Big Shield Giveaway.”

Congrats to Mychael in Illinois, Cliff in Michigan, Bill in New Jersey, Daniel in Texas, and Donna in Vermont. They got the first five freebies.

The ebook is basically a freebie at 99 cents. It’s the best 99 cents you’ll spend. If it takes you 10 hours to read it, that’s 9.9 cents per hour for entertainment.

And if, in the end, you truly were not entertained, I’ll send you a dollar. (If you can convince me that you actually read it, and if I believe you’re not just trying to finagle a free dollar.)

If you have bought it (thank you) and read it (thank you) and are looking for more 9.9-cent-per-hour entertainment, get the Father of Mine ebook for only 99 cents, too.