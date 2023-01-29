 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

It’s time to bring back the third quarterback rule

  
Published January 29, 2023 01:35 PM
nbc_bfa_49erseagles_230126
January 26, 2023 04:18 PM
Reeta Hubbard joins Brother From Another to preview this weekend's NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the 2011 season, NFL teams could have a third quarterback in uniform on game days, on an emergency basis. It gave teams a 46th active player, although if he entered before the fourth quarter none of the other quarterbacks could return.

As of 2011, the NFL simply expanded the game-day roster from 45 to 46 , allowing teams to suit up another player at any position it wanted -- quarterback, offensive line, defensive secondary, wherever.

The problem is that not many teams are willing to have three quarterbacks in uniform. And so they roll the dice with two. And sometimes the dice blow up in their faces.

It happened today to the 49ers. They had two quarterbacks in uniform, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. After Purdy suffered an elbow injury and Johnson sustained a concussion, they had to choose between bringing back an impaired Purdy or letting Christian McCaffrey play quarterback.

So maybe it’s time to bring back the third quarterback rule, without reducing the roster back to 45.

Some teams would say that if they’re forced to use their third quarterback in a given game, they’re already screwed. Still, at least it won’t look quite as bad for the league as it did today.

And it looked very bad.