J.C. Jackson looking forward to “revenge game” against Patriots

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has one game circled on this year’s schedule.

The Chargers will be in Foxborough to face the Patriots in Week 13 and that will provide Jackson with his first chance to face his former team since leaving as a free agent in 2022. During a recent appearance on NFL Network, Jackson sounded like he still has some hard feelings about his departure from New England.

“It’s a revenge game for me,” Jackson said. “I’m excited to go back and pick Mac Jones off and show them why they should’ve never let me go.”

Jackson will have to return to full health before that can happen. He tore his patella tendon after a shaky start to last season and the Chargers are hopeful that he’ll be ready to go in training camp this summer.