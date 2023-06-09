 Skip navigation
J.C. Jackson on Chargers’ practice field doing individual drills

  
Published June 9, 2023 01:52 PM
Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has taken an important step in his recovery from a torn patellar tendon.

Jackson was on the Chargers’ practice field today, doing individual drills. Video posted by the Chargers showed Jackson appearing comfortable running forward and backward and changing directions.

After signing a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract last year, Jackson‘s first season with the Chargers came to an early end when he tore the patellar tendon in his knee in Week Seven. The Chargers have said there’s no timeline for his return, but the way he’s moving now would seem to lend optimism to the idea that he could be on the field when the regular season starts in three months.

Jackson had a disappointing first season with the Chargers even before the injury, but the Chargers seem optimistic that he can be the kind of player they thought they were signing, once he gets healthy. And he appears to be getting healthy.