J.J. Watt: I’ll pop in and talk, but I have no interest in joining DeMeco Ryans’ coaching staff

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.J. Watt: I’ll pop in and talk, but I have no interest in joining DeMeco Ryans’ coaching staff

  
Published February 9, 2023 06:36 AM
nbc_pft_goodell_230208
February 8, 2023 03:20 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Roger Goodell’s remarks on the possibility of flexing TNF games and why they believe the officiating has been better, contrary to what Goodell stated.

When news came down that the Texans were hiring DeMeco Ryans to be their next head coach, franchise legend J.J. Watt shared his excitement for the move, calling Ryans one of the best teammates and leaders he’d ever been around .

Ryans and Watt were teammates for only the 2011 season, but Ryans clearly left an impression.

Now that Watt has retired after 10 seasons with Houston and two years with Arizona, there was some speculation that Watt could join Ryans’ coaching staff.

But Watt made it clear in an appearance on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast that he won’t become a full-time coach anytime soon.

“[If Ryans asks], I’ll pop in and talk to the boys, and I’ll watch practice, and I’ll talk to them, but no, I have no interest in the hours and the time commitment and going to the Combine and going to the Senior Bowl and doing all these things,” Watt said, via Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. “I do not have interest in that.”

But Watt can see himself as a broadcaster because he doesn’t want to stray too far from football in retirement.

“I want to be around the game. I love it. Early in my career, I said I’d never [go into broadcasting], but the closer I got to the end, I realized it’s just too cool,” Watt said. “The NFL is awesome, and I want to be around it, but I don’t want to be around it in the capacity where I have to pour all my time and energy into it.”

Watt recorded 101.0 of his 114.5 career sacks with the Texans from 2011-2020. He won three AP defensive player of the year awards while with the franchise.