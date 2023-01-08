J.K. Dobbins isn’t expected to play Sunday

The Ravens may be down to their third-string quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday and they are also set to play without running back J.K. Dobbins.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Dobbins is expected to sit out in Week 18. Dobbins did not practice on Wednesday, but he was listed as resting and he was off the injury report the rest of the week.

Dobbins did tear his ACL in 2021, however, and he had another knee surgery this season. Sitting out on Sunday would given him extra rest ahead of next weekend’s playoff opener.

Dobbins has run 57 times for 397 yards and a touchdown in four games since returning from the latest knee issue.