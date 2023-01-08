J.K. Dobbins isn’t expected to play Sunday
Published January 8, 2023 03:34 AM
nbc_csu_ravensatbengals_230105
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview all of the playoff implications at play when the Bengals travel to face the Bengals in an AFC North showdown, and how any carryover from the postponed game against the Bills might affect Cincinnati.
The Ravens may be down to their third-string quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday and they are also set to play without running back J.K. Dobbins.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Dobbins is expected to sit out in Week 18. Dobbins did not practice on Wednesday, but he was listed as resting and he was off the injury report the rest of the week.
Dobbins did tear his ACL in 2021, however, and he had another knee surgery this season. Sitting out on Sunday would given him extra rest ahead of next weekend’s playoff opener.
Dobbins has run 57 times for 397 yards and a touchdown in four games since returning from the latest knee issue.