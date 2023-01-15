 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.K. Dobbins touchdown caps Ravens 10-minute drive, Baltimore trails 9-7

  
Published January 15, 2023 04:10 PM
nbc_pftpm_ravensbengalsv2_220113
January 13, 2023 04:36 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why, without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are unlikely to defeat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

The Ravens got down 9-0 to the Bengals early in the second quarter. But they were able to put together a nice response drive to pull within two points in Sunday’s postseason matchup.

Running back J.K. Dobbins caught a short swing pass on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line and stretched the ball to break the plane before his knee hit the turf for a touchdown. Justin Tucker’s extra point made the score 9-7, Bengals, with 4:53 left in the second quarter.

Dobbins’ touchdown capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took 10:03 off the clock. Baltimore converted a third-and-1 and then a fourth-and-1 on the possession. They also got some help when a facemask penalty on Dax Hill on third down inside the 10-yard line gave the Ravens a fresh set of downs.

Though the Bengals forced another third down, they were able to get in the end zone with Tyler Huntley’s pass to Dobbins.

It was just the second possession of the game for Baltimore, as their first ended with a Huntley interception.