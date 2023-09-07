Jack Jones misses Patriots practice with hamstring injury

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said earlier this week that cornerback Jack Jones should play against the Eagles this Sunday, but that comment came in reference to possible league discipline in response to Jones accepting a deal to resolve gun possession charges.

Jones’ health may lead to a different result this weekend. Jones was out of practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury after he got in a limited session with the team on Wednesday.

The injury news was better for tackle Trent Brown. Brown was off the injury report on Thursday after being listed as limited due to an illness the day before.

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (ankle), guard Cole Strange (knee), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) were listed as limited participants for the second straight day.