Jacob Martin visits Texans

nbc_pft_nfldraft_230501
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which teams came out on the upside from the 2023 NFL Draft, from the Eagles to the Texans and more.
The Broncos released edge rusher Jacob Martin on Wednesday, creating $3.8 million in cap space.
Martin didn’t waste any time on his search for a new team.
He visited with his former team, the Texans, in Houston on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.
Martin joined the Broncos in a trade with the Jets last year. He had six tackles and a sack in five games with Denver in 2022 and eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in eight games with the Jets.
He spent 2019-21 with the Texans, appearing in 45 games with 15 starts.
Martin, 27, has 16 career sacks, including a career-high four in 2021, his final season with the Texans.