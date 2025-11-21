Jadeveon Clowney is questionable for Sunday’s game

The Cowboys are healthy as they head into a stretch of three games in 12 days.

Only two players have an injury designation this week, though one of them is edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. He is listed as questionable with shoulder and neck injuries.

Clowney, who has 19 tackles and two sacks in seven games, was limited in all three practices this week.

The Cowboys added backup offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji (illness) to the practice report after he missed Friday’s on-field work. He is questionable.

Everyone else on the team was a full participant, including Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback had a limited practice on Wednesday with a hip injury.