 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jadeveon Clowney: It would be nice to return to Texans

  
Published May 21, 2023 07:24 AM

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney wouldn’t mind going back to where he started.

The Texans made Clowney the first overall pick of the 2014 draft and he spent his first five seasons in Houston before moving on to the Seahawks, Titans, and Browns. His Browns stint ended with him on the inactive list after he was sent home from the team’s facility before their final game of the year following complaints about his role and Clowney has not signed anywhere for the 2023 season.

Clowney still lives and trains in Houston and said in an interview with Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston that he’s a fan of new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans as well as the moves that the team has made this offseason. He said his agent has spoken with the team and that he would be interested in a return engagement, although there’s no indication at this point that the feeling is mutual.
“It would be nice . My family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them,” Clowney said.

Clowney said he feels he has “a lot” left in his tank and that he will “show up and show out” once he finds a place to play, although he added that he has no timetable in place for landing a deal in Houston or anywhere else.