Jags cut Titans lead to 28-20, but can’t score after Ryan Tannehill interception

The tide started to turn in the fourth quarter in Nashville, but the Titans remain on top.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit tight end Evan Engram for a 14-yard touchdown to cut the Titans’ lead to 28-20 on the first play of the final quarter. It’s Lawrence’s second touchdown pass of the day, but his two interceptions helped put the Titans ahead by multiple scores.

Ryan Tannehill’s first interception helped the Jaguars continue their comeback bid. Andre Cisco stepped in front of a pass and returned it inside the Titans’ 30-yard-line. They drove the ball all the way to the 1-yard-line, but Trevor Lawrence threw incomplete on third down and then failed to get the ball in while lunging over the line on fourth down.

That keeps the Titans up eight with 7:10 left to play. If the Jaguars can’t catch the Titans before time is up, the Texans will win the AFC South and the Steelers and Bills will clinch playoff spots.