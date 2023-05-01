 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars agree to deals with 10 undrafted rookies

  
Published May 1, 2023 11:50 AM

The Jaguars will supplement their 13-player draft class with the addition of 10 rookie free agents.

The team announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, Missouri linebacker DJ Coleman, San Jose State wide receiver Elijah Cooks, BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes, Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson, UCF offensive lineman Samuel Jackson, LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin, Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor, and UCF cornerback Divaad Wilson.

Cooks, Jenkins, and Martin join sixth-round pick Parker Washington as new additions to the wide receiver group. Cooks played five seasons at Nevada before transferring last year and posting 69 catches for 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jenkins had 89 catches for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons for the Tigers and Martin bounced from Michigan to Iowa before catching 26 passes in three seasons in Lincoln.

The Jaguars also released safety Tyree Gillespie and offensive lineman Jimmy Murray on Monday.