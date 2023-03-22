 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jaguars agree to terms with Michael Dogbe, Henry Mondeaux

  
Published March 22, 2023 11:55 AM
The Jaguars are signing Giants defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Mondeaux originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He also has played for the Chiefs, Steelers and the Giants.

He has appeared in 37 games, starting six, totaling 37 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Mondeaux, 27, played 249 defensive snaps last season.

The Jaguars also reached agreement with defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

Dogbe, 26, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019. He has played 40 games in his career, including five starts, recording 61 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in four seasons.

In 2022, Dogbe played 282 snaps on Arizona’s defensive line, including at both defensive tackle positions.